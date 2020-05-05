Rapper Sarkodie has shared a gospel playlist with his followers on social media amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

According to the rapper, the songs, which are all Ghanaian gospel songs, are his all time favourite in the music industry.

The rapper shared this to clear perceptions that secular musicians like himself have little or no interest in gospel songs.

MORE:

His caption read:

If you are in Ghana 🇬🇭The time is good for some classic… just made a quick collection of some of my favourite Ghanaian gospel music… God bless you all and please enjoy with headphones or good speakers 😊.