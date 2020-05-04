Nigerian singer Davido lost his cool after a Wizkid fan told him to stop making noise about his soon to be released song featuring American rapper Nicki Minaj.

“Nicki Minaj, I love you !! THANK YOU”, were the words of the ‘If’ singer on Instagram after he put out a post on Instagram to announce his collaboration with the Anaconda hitmaker on Sunday May 3, 2020.

He made similar posts on his other social media channels to hype the song before it is official – a business-wise gesture most A-list musicians do.

But a fan of Wizkid, who felt Davido is overdoing it, asked him to emulate Wizkid whenever he has super international collaborations.

According to the Twitter user, “If it was Wizkid, Nicki Minaj would be the one tweeting and hyping the song not the other way around.”

Adding that, “OBO should calm down abeg. There are levels to this sh•t.”

Davido, who felt disrespected, quickly replied the user on Twitter. In a ‘retweet’ he said: “Yo I love wiz but yo WIZKID FC CAN SUCK MY D*CK !! X2!!.”