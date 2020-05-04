Gutsy and controversial singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has sent out word to all his female followers who love to send him their nude pictures to desist from the act as he claims to be observing the Holy month of Ramadan which entails fasting.

The “Soapy” star pleaded to the female Marlians through his Twitter handle when sharing a clip in which he is seen trying to convince some people who are in doubt that he is fasting.

“Stop asking me if I’m fasting. Because it says, if you are sick, pregnant and have problems with your head or mad, those people shouldn’t fast and I don’t fall into that category. And to all of you that keep sending bum, stop sending to me now. When I wasn’t fasting you weren’t sending me any nudes, stop sending me bum now,” he said.

The singer recently escaped being fined a hundred thousand naira for attending Funke Akindele’s husband’s birthday party in disregard of the lockdown order.

But he will be doing some community service as soon as the lockdown is lifted as agreed by him and the court.