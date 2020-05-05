Former Techiman Eleven Wonders Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Takyi Arhin has made a humble plea to all football fans not to rate Kurt Okraku now.

Mr Arhin’s comments come after football administrators and fans have raised eyebrows about some of the current administration’s activities.

But, according to the veteran football administrator, it’s too early to compare the Okraku-led administration to Kwesi Nyantakyi’s 13-year administration.

“I don’t think rating Kurt Okraku now is the way to go,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“He is our new president, whether you like it or not. He needs our support if you love football.

“Those who are accusing him falsely are being unfair to him. Comparing this administration to Kwesi Nyantakyi’s administration is not proper.

“We know Kurt Okraku before coming into football. He is a wealthy person so why these unnecessary accusations,” he asked.

Kurt Okraku was elected as the successor of Kwesi Nyantakyi as the new Ghana Football Association (GFA) president in October last year at the College of College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra.

Mr Okraku has been in office for seven months.