Ghana’s total coronavirus case count has jumped from 2,719 to 3,091. This means 372 more cases have been recorded.

According to the Ghana Health Service on its website, 303 of the number have recovered with the death toll still at 18.

The Greater Accra region still leads with 2,579 cases.

Read regional breakdown below:

Count of Cases per Region

(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)Greater Accra Region – 2,579

Ashanti Region – 165

Eastern Region – 95

Western North Region – 56

Central Region – 50

Western Region – 32

Volta Region – 30

Upper East Region – 26

Oti Region – 23

Upper West Region – 19

Northern Region – 13

North East Region – 2

Bono Region – 1

Savannah Region – 0

Ahafo Region – 0

Bono East Region – 0