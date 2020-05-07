An investigation conducted by the Health Ministry has revealed that some people have been hoarding government procured Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) in certain parts of the country.

Addressing the concern of health workers at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, the Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu described the act as illegal.

He noted that the actions of the unscrupulous individuals have prevented several health workers from having protective suits as the country combat the deadly coronavirus.

“Our search reveals that some of us are hoarding the PPEs, we even got some reports that some are selling back to us particularly the face masks,” he said.

He indicated that as part of effort to curb the illicit act, his outfit will now engage directly with the facility to supply them with the product devoid of the institutionalized channels.

“If [health] centres call us [Health Ministry] to tell us that they have still not received their PPEs, we do not go through the channel, we move straight to either the Region or district for the PPEs to be distributed.”

Reacting to the hoarding of PPEs, the General Secretary for Ghana Medical Association (GMA) said individuals found culpable should be dealt with in accordance to the law.

Dr Justice Yankson said in any human endeavour, there are people who would want to take advantage of the system, however, the state of global emergency is not the best time for such activities.

“I do not really understand why people will be hoarding PPEs, but if investigations have brought this to light then the Health Ministry through the Ghana Health Service gives a clear cut directive to all managers of healthcare facilities not to hoard the protect.”

The GMA General Secretary also indicated that the supply of PPEs to health facilities is now better than two months ago.

Following several complaints by health workers in the country over inadequate supply of PPEs to the various hospitals, government resorted to the local production of protective gears to solve the problem.