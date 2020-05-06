The Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Professor Alexander Duodu, is optimistic Ghana can help find a vaccine for the deadly novel coronavirus disease.

According to him, his conviction stems from the innovations that have taken place these few months as part of Ghana’s efforts to combat the deadly disease.

“What I have seen in the last three months proves Ghanaians have ideas ranging from the kinds of face masks, sanitisers and innovative hand washings stands that we are producing.

ALSO READ:

“We have the capacity to get the Covid-19 vaccine because we have done it before. The Ghanaian Pharmaceutical Companies have the capacity to produce every drug,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

However, Prof Duodu lamented Ghana has world class professionals but no coach to push them to glory.