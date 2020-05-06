Tragedy on Wednesday struck at Wassa Akropong in the Western region when a middle-aged man was electrocuted to death.

The deceased, Yaw Owusu, popularly known as Suarez, died while plugging pawpaw under a high tension pole in the area.

A colleague taxi driver, who confirmed the incident to Adom News, said the deceased was waiting for his car which was being fixed by a mechanic in the area.

While waiting, he said Suarez decided to plug the pawpaw and met his untimely death.

He said when they rushed to the scene, Suarez had given up the ghost. Residents in the area described the late Suarez as a very hardworking and friendly guy, thus, his death is a big blow to them.