A Nigerian woman has taken to popular Facebook counselor, Vivian Valerian Raphaels to open up on what she did to feed her family during the lockdown.

According to her, she slept with her landlord to feed her husband and children.

She wrote:

Good evening ma. Hide my id please. My marriage is 10 years with 3 kids. My husband is 44 years, I am 32 years. I beg you all don’t blame me much😭😭😭😭. I just needed solutions on how to help myself, because I have started hating myself. My husband lost his job last two years and since then, I have been feeding the house with my salary😭😭😭😭. I did something I never wanted to do on this Corona period. I don’t have any money to cook anything at home and no one to talk to, no water for my children to drink. We started drinking borehole water. I kept putting my account number on madam Cynthia give away post but I wasn’t lucky at all. Our landlord has been making advances at me for long and I ignored him. My parents look up to me for help and I didn’t even give them anything at all. Me and my family stayed two days without anything and I left to ask my landlord for money to see if he can help me. All my neighbors I went to for help, nobody gave me anything. I lied to my husband let me go and see my brothers friend to know if she can help us. My landlord wife and kids stay abroad.

He lives two houses away from us. When I got to his place, he brought up the topic again and I told him that I can’t do it, he promised to give me 20k free and some provisions. I know what I did is wrong and my conscience is killing me badly. I can’t watch my three children cry anymore and I gave in and he refused he won’t use protection. I have been asking God to forgive me. If they paid us in school where I teach before discharging us I won’t have fallen into such. I am a shadow of myself now ma.

Three days ago, our compound people had meeting with him. Nepa people came to cut our light because of old bill we didn’t settle. If you see the way he humiliated my husband because he gave his own suggestions, because he knows our situation😭😭😭😭😭I covered my face in shame. I wish I never did what I did. My husband is not on social media. Please help me post for advise.”