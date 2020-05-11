The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwame Baffoe Abronye is asking the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service to ignore some allegations levelled against him by former President John Dramani Mahama.

The former president through his counsel, Tony Lithur had accused the regional chairman, popular known as Abronye DC of making utterances that have the tendency of disturbing public peace.

Abronye DC is alleged to have accused the former president of not only killing ex-president John Evans Atta Mills but also hiring hitmen to kill some members of the governing party.

But in a four-page response to the Police Service, the NPP chairman said with his background in politics, it is unlikely that he will ever ‘make a statement, allegation or utterance(s) without the necessary evidence’.

Also, while he has not officially been served an invite by the police on the issue, it is important to note that in ‘paragraph three of his complaint to the Police Service, he (John Mahama) described me as a person with an unhinged mind’ and the law doesn’t ‘permit the police service to investigate a statement made by a person with unhinged mind’.

He is, therefore, appealing to the police to disregard the allegation and rather focus on investigating more realistic issues.

These issues according to him, include investigating former President Mahama for comments made about the Electoral Commissioner Jean Mensa, that seeks to intimidate her.

“On the 12th of February, 2020, Mr Mahama while speaking to some Western Region fisher folks who paid a courtesy call on him at his Cantonment Office, said EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, and her outfit will be held responsible if the country is plunged into turmoil after the 2020 general elections.

“Mr Mahama added that, ‘before you, (Jean Mensa) became Electoral Commission (chairperson) this country was peaceful, so don’t do anything that will bring chaos’

“These words by John Mahama are clear statements of intimidation.

The Bono Regional NPP Chairman, who said he has attached a pen drive which has saved audio recordings and WhatsApp messages of intel to substantiate the assassination plot against him, also called for the arrest of the former bodyguard of the late president Evan Atta Mills, to aid with investigations into the latter’s death.

“Under the prevailing circumstances of the demise of the late president, it was alleged that all security and closed-circuit televisions (CCTV) were malfunctioning. It was further alleged that as at the time the former president was being rushed to the hospital, the whereabout of his ADC, Mr. Col Lante Lawson was not known.

“From the above, I am humbly calling on the CID to arrest and investigate Mr. Lante Lawson because from all angles it is clear that, he failed to protest the former president.