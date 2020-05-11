The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has lauded President Nana Akufo-Addo’s decision to extend the ban on public gatherings for a further three weeks as there is still a rise in the cases of the deadly Coronavirus.



It is a good decision and I agree with the President for not lifting the ban on public gatherings.” he told Accra based Neat FM.

President Akufo-Addo has extended the ban on public gatherings until the end of May 2020.

He made the announcement during his ninth address to the nation since the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country.

READ ALSO:

Funny reactions on social media after Akufo-Addo’s 9th address on Coronavirus crisis

Infographics: All you need to know about Akufo-Addo’s address on public gatherings!

Ban on social gatherings extended!

Prior to this announcement, some people had called on the President to relax the rules. The Ghana Medical Association disagreed.

President Akufo-Addo in his addressed on Sunday, May 10, 2020 did just that.

He said “in my address to workers and the nation on May Day, I announced the extension of the closure of our borders for one more month as a means to continue halting the importation of the virus into our country.

“Tonight, I have come into your homes to announce that the ban on public gatherings as set out in Executive Instrument number 64 has been extended, also to end of the month ie May 31.”