Kudjoe Fianoo has been appointed onto the new Great Olympics Board, as the club gears towards rebranding the club locally and internationally.

The newly constituted Board also includes new members Kwame Asuah Takyi and Professor Albert Sackey.

Mr Fianoo, who is the Chairman of Ghana League Club Association (GHALCA), joins the club with enormous experience after leading Premier League rivals Ashantigold for several years.

During his time with the Miners, the club won the Ghana Premier League in 2015.

He joins the team as they usher in a new era in the club’s management at the very apex.

Other members and old faces on the Board are Alhaji Talal Fatal, Perry Doku, Nii Amartefio and Oluboi Commodore also the club’s General Manager.

Kwesi Austin also a member of the Board will be the Secretary and Solomon as the Public Relations Officer.

The Board of Directors are in charge of making the top managerial decisions of the club, including reshaping the teams programmes.