President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday, May 10 addressed the nation for the ninth time since the outbreak of Coronavirus in Ghana.

Among the various updates and advice given by the President was the constructive use of freedom of speech by all Ghanaians, government’s commitment to providing more PPEs for all frontline workers including allocating an amount of money to the NCCE and an extension of the ban on public gathering till the end of May.

As the number of Covid-19 infected persons in Ghana rises to 4,700 with 494 recoveries and 22 deaths, President Akufo-Addo also urged Ghanaians to adopt a healthy lifestyle, particularly good eating habits to boost their immune system.

According to the President, although much attention has not been given to it, this measure is equally important and must not be taken for granted.

After the speech, social media users took to the available platforms to express their opinions.

While many did not seem enthused about the latest address, others were amused by President Akufo-Addo’s call on Ghanaians to eat certain local foods to improve their health.

Fellow Ghanaians, this is a rare footage of Ghanaian men of God after Akufo Addo announced the extension on public gathering#daterush #HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/jTjexGtL6T — ProfOpty (@OptyProf) May 10, 2020

The President Nana Addo wore nkyenfrɛ fabric [The residue or remnant of broken pot]



Prez. Akuffo Addo is telling us it’s broken but we can still make it better with what we have as a nation. #StayHome #StaySafe ✊🏾💚 pic.twitter.com/JQltXjR54D — EL-DAD (@ChristDeKing) May 10, 2020