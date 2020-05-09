Maame Yaa Konadu Jackson, known popularly as Yaa Jasckson, is a Ghanaian Kumawood actress turned singer who has been serving her fans with saucy images on social media.

While her hit songs have earned her some accolades, her raunchy photos have attracted more attention than her bangers.

The latest is a no-makeup photo of the fast-rising singer with words of motivation to her fans. Unlike previous photos which had the talented singer confidently flaunting her hour-glass figure, Yaa Jackson appears to be hiding her full face in the latest photo.

The actress turned singer has been showing off her persona, star status and curves while grabbing attention for her near-naked images as well.

However, her no-makeup looks aren’t quite witnessed by most people and she gave her fans a glimpse of how she looks without her usual makeup saying,

”There is no elevator to success…. You have to take the stairs.”