The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Marrer Ghana Limited and Susatgad Boat Building and Fishing Industries, Mr Novihoho Afaglo, has stated that one of the sure ways Ghana can fight corruption is to fund political party activities.

Mr Afaglo said Ghana, as a democratic country, should be able to put in place measures to support its political parties during campaign season instead of allowing political parties to fish for money from certain individuals and companies with promises of allocating contracts by any means necessary.

According to him, “if this is done it will stop the abuse of the taxpayers money and corruption in the system.”

This, he said, will allow the party in government to continue projects from previous governments “so we don’t keep abandoning projects all in the name of political differences.”

“Unless this situation is changed, the ordinary citizens would continue to suffer and the taxpayers money will also go waste all the time,” he said.

“I will like to take this opportunity to congratulate President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the great works he’s doing for our nation Ghana, especially during this war against Covid-19.

“Some of the decisions taken were not the best for the country, such as lifting the lockdown, today the affected cases have gone up to 4,012 with 323 recoveries and 18 deaths which would have reduced by now in the Greater Accra region and Greater Kumasi, but some argue that he considered the thoughts of the ordinary layman.

“We all believe that during this tough time some of his appointees tried as much as they could to take certain decisions which were not in the best interest of the masses but he still stands tall in the sight of the citizens,” he noted.

Mr Afaglo appealed to the President to, instead of planning to construct the new 88 health facilities in the country this year, rather cut the figure down to make way for some abandoned uncompleted health projects of the previous government, this time not necessarily the same contractors.

He added that the government should also order the network providers to reduce the cost of data usage to enable online studies during this critical time.