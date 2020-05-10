Veteran Nigerian rapper, Panshak Henry Zamani, popularly known as Ice Prince has cried out to God for a hit song.

The Angas born rapper, producer and actor took to micro blogging platform, twitter to pray.

Ice Prince, whose first hit song is “Oleku, one of Nigeria’s most remixed songs of all time. Took to the social media platform and wrote:

“Dear God : Pls i want to write another story like i did with Bolaji and Lizzy on ‘Whiskey’ and still put it on a record as sweet again… Bless us with the vibe sweet Lord”.

He further revealed that he prays every day for success.

“Everyday I go down on my knees and pray, say my jehovah go come my way” He wrote…

“Music is everything !!!!! And everything is God” He added