May 12 marks Mother’s Day 2019, and celebrities in Ghana have taken to social media to mark the occasion in style.

They pay glowing tributes to their mothers, wishing them longer life on such a memorable day.

to their paying tribute to their family members in honor of the special day.

MORE:

Here, Adomonline.com round up some of the best celeb social media posts on Mother’s Day 2020

Gifty Adorye (Empress Gifty) celebrates her biological mother on Instagram, she calls her by her moniker, ”Agaga”.

John Dumelo stands by his wife, MzGee after she delivered John Dumelo jnr. He reads the Bible to her to strenghten her faith in God. On Mother’s Day, the actor lauded her of being one.

Second Lady, HE Samira Bawumia celebrates her mother and all mothers in Ghana

Gospel musician, Joe Mettle appreciates his mom on Mother’s Day.

Strongman posts a photo of his baby mama, Nana Ama Strong after she delivered their baby to wish her.

Wife of rapper Sarkodie, Tracy Sarkcess posted a photo shot by urbanphlicks on her Instagram page. She even extended her gesture beyond mothers to would-be mothers.

Biological sister of musician Wanlov Da Kubolor, Sister Deborah (Sister Derby) celebrate their mother, Felicia Owusu-Bonsu on her Instagram.

Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan posts photo of his mom to wish her Mother’s Day on popular photo-sharing app, Instagram

Actress Vicky Zugah celebrated all mothers but also thanked her son for making her a proud mother.

Kafui Danku took to Instagram to show off her mother on Mother’s day. She placed a simple caption, My Mama, with a love-struck emoji.

Hitz FM presenter and Adom FM Kasahari show host, Dr Pounds celebrates his mom on Mother’s Day

One Corner hitmaker, Patapaa Amisty gave out some emotional words to celebrate his mother.

Actress Xandy Kamel described her mom as the best gift in the world on Mother’s Day

Oheneyere Gifty Anti appreciates her daughter for making her a proud mother.

Presenter Efia Odo said words couldn’t her emotions as she wished her mom, Adombi Serwah, a happy Mother’s Day.

Actress Lydia Forson flaunted her mom in style on Mother’s Day

Mother of Singer Efya, Nana Adwoa Awindor, was celebrated by her daughter on Mother’s Day

Comic actor, Bismark the Joke wished his mom a happy Mother’s Day on social media.

Mother’s Day: Shatta Michy, baby Mama of Shatta Wale wrote a long note to celebrate her mom.

Mother’s Day: Yaa Pono (Ponobiom) shows off an old photo of himself and his mother

Shatta Michy celebrates her dead mother. I miss you…I wish you were here …RIP, she posted.

Sista Afia describes her mother as her greatest trophy on Mother’s Day