The opposition NDC’s Covid-19 Technical Team is backing the Ghana Medical Association’s call for the ban on public gatherings not to be lifted.

Re-echoing the points raised by the GMA, the Team said the prevalence and speed of the spread of Covid-19 in Ghana remains a clear and present danger.

“Any attempt to lift restrictions on all forms of public gatherings, in our view, is extremely premature and risky at this stage of the virus’ evolution in Ghana. In addition our borders should also remain closed at this time,” a statement copied to Adomonline.com said.