Two people have sustained gunshot wounds after a group suspected to be land guards attacked them in their home Sunday.

The two men according to reports were shot in the eye and head respectively over a protracted land dispute.

This incident occurred at Gomoa Tuansah near Fetteh Kakraba in the Central region.

The victim on a hospital bed

A resident who witnessed the incident, Kwame Mensah in an interview on Adom News said the angry-looking land guards stormed the house of the victims claiming they had sold their land.

After failing to break into their room, he said the land guards went through the back door and shot the two.

Kwame Mensah said but for the intervention of residents who rushed to the scene, the men would have died.

The land guards, he stated fled the scene after committing the heinous crime.

Residents in the area are living in fear and are calling for police protection to prevent a reprisal attack.

The two men are receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma hospital.

Meanwhile, police has mounted a manhunt for the suspects.