A banker identified as Okpanachi John, working with a branch of one the new generational banks in Kaduna, has reportedly committed suicide.

The 37-year-old, who was said to have borrowed N3 million for his wedding from the bank two months ago, took his own life after the marriage crashed.

Michael Okoanachi, his elder brother, said a suicide note found beside his corpse inside his sitting room, revealed that he committed suicide over his failed marriage, West African Reporters reports.

He confirmed that his late brother took loan from his place of work to finance his wedding.

The deceased, who lived in the Sabo area, along the refinery road in Kaduna, married a lady from Ankpa area of Kogi State, while he hailed from Ofu Local Government Area of the same state.

Michael said John’s marriage hit the rock as soon as they wedded, narrating how his brother had on many occasions, called him to report how the wife tried to turn him into a house boy, an attempt he said his brother resisted.

He stated that the marriage finally ended, when John’s wife pulled him out of a car he was driving on a busy street in Kaduna, on the ground that the car is a wedding gift from her father, and he has no right to drive it without her permission.

Michael noted that his younger brother, who became angry and embarrassed over the development, terminated the marriage two months after the wedding, and did not come out of the trauma until he committed suicide.

He said John drank a poisonous chemical suspected to be a sniper on the morning of April 5, 2020.

He stated that his neighbours forced his door open at about 1.00pm, when they did not see him.

According to him, his body has been deposited in a mortuary, while the family is preparing to take him home for burial.