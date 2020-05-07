Private legal practitioner, Dr Maurice Ampaw, has expressed shock at the decision by former President John Dramani Mahama to report Kwame Baffour, also known as ‘Abronye DC’ to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) over assassination claims.

The lawyer was of the view that the former president had on similar occasions made comments about his political opponents which were not true and yet, these opponents never reported him, hence it makes his action hypocritical.

Former President Mahama has reported Abronye DC to the CID of the Ghana Police Service for alleging that the former president had plans to kill some leading members of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

Mr Mahama lodged the complaint through his lawyers Lithur Brew yesterday, Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

But reacting to the action by Mr Mahama on Accra based Rainbow radio, Dr Ampaw said the former president has realised how painful it is for politicians to peddle lies about their opponents.

The lawyer indicated that per what Mr Mahama has done, he should be guided not to engage in any form of dirty politics this election year either through his assigns or political aides and supporters.

Politicians, he said, are dishonest and have all taken a swipe at each other, adding all “our former presidents have had their fair share of the dirty politics we play in Ghana.”