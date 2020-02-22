The ruling New Patriotic Party Chairman for Bono Region, Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye DC, has called on the Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, to with immediate effect Direct the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to digitise the issuance of stickers for DV or DP plates



In a petition issued on February 12, 2020, Abronye DC appealed to Dr Bawumia to make the electronic sticker introduced by DVLA on DV OR DP plates operationalised as he has done in other institutions.





Read full petition below:



12/02/2020



Kwame baffoe Abronye



Box 2191, Sunyani



0208081484



TO, THE VICE PRESIDENT, HIS EXCELLENCY DR MAHAMADU BAWUMIA REPUBLIC OF GHANA. JUBILEE HOUSE, ACCRA



PETITION TO YOUR HIGH OFFICE TO DIRECT DVLA TO GOES INTO DIGITIZE OR ELECTRONIC STICKER ON THE ISSUANCE OF DV OR DP PLATE.



I, Kwame Baffoe Abronye, the undersigned petitioner is a citizen of the Republic of Ghana and do hereby petition your outfit as follows.



1. That DVLA is a body recognized by law to issue DV or DP PLATES on newly imported cars into the country.



2. That DVLA has been issuing DV or DP PLATES for some decades now.



3. That DVLA is supposed to generate more revenue on the issuance of DV OR DP PLATES for the government of Ghana.



4. That the revenue government of Ghana is supposed to get from DVLA on this exercise is not forthcoming.



5. That, there have been fraudulent activities on or by those who have been granted license to issue DV or DP PLATES on behalf of DVLA over the years and this has created so many leakages of revenue.



6. That, to buttress my point in the preceding paragraph, the total number of DV OR DP PLATES sold in the whole of 2019 was 16, 000.



7. That records available shows that, DVLA registered over 80, 000 cars in 2019, an indication that 54, 000 cars did not receive DV OR DP plates but were able to passed through the system.



8. That DVLA recentlyintroduced high security and digitized trade licensing sticker as a test.



9. That between 2nd January 2020 to 15th January 2020, total of 23, 000 digitized sticker were sold within that two weeks period, comparing to 16, 000 plates that were sold the whole of 2019.



10. That this was enough evidence that the old system was flawed.



11. That ‘’cartel or mafia group’’ who have been benefiting from the old system have vowed to make sure the electronic or digitized sticker introduced this year is revised to the old system.



12. That the introduction of the electronic sticker has blocked all revenue leakages.



13. That, I humbly appeal to your high office to make the electronic sticker introduced by DVLA on DV OR DP Plates operationalize like you have done in other institutions.



Yours faithfully



Kwame Baffoe Abronye



BONO REGION, NPP



Cc



THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ,



DVLA,



ACCRA