On Thursday, a total of 220 Filipino couples got married in a ‘Mask Wedding’ ceremony at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) on Thursday.

Mayor Evelio Leonardia officiated the wedding dubbed ‘Kasalan ng Bayan: 220 on 02-20-2020’ at the BCGC, an iconic symbol of the city and considered as the most photographed City Hall in the country.

Following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19), the couples exchanged “I dos” and kissed their partners while wearing masks distributed by the City Health Office (CHO).

“It feels different to kiss while wearing masks, but it was required,” said John Paul Inventor, 39, who married his partner of seven years and the mother of their two children.

‘The place was jam-packed. If our families are strong, the city of Bacolod becomes strong, too,” said Mayor Evelio Leonardia, who officiated at the function.

Congressman Greg Gasataya, Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran, and Councilor Al Victor Espino co-sponsored the event with the city government.

Annual mass weddings are a post-Valentine’s Day tradition in the Bacolod City, with a record 2,013 couples in 2013.