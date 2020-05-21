Singer and preacher, Sonnie Badu, in mourning late evangelist ‘Apraku My Daughter’, said he received the news of the sad passing with shock and sadness.

Taking to Instagram, the preacher, who offered to help the evangelist after his viral video, said the sad news was not one he was expecting.

To him, it hurts much more, especially the same day he reached out and asked people to help him locate the former leader of King Jesus Evangelistic Ministry International in Kumasi.

He said it looked like his urge to help him after the viral video alerted people to go check on him since no one had heard from him for three days and when they did he had passed on.

However, in paying his tribute to the fallen evangelist, he asked for prayers for all preachers in the world who might be going through intense depression and other hardships in life.

We have just been informed that the pastor passed on to be with the Lord this morning. It looks like it was my urge to helping him video that alerted people to go check on him and when they did he had passed on. No one had heard from him for 3 days … Sir, may you Rest In Peace. I heard you were a giver and loved people. Tears are in my eyes while watching KOFITV now … On this note, I want us to pray for pastors and ministers who have sacrificed everything for the gospel and their families. Some are going through intense depression others have attempted suicide, yet they have to stand and pray, minister, take care of souls … please don’t forget to say a little prayer. #DrBadu

