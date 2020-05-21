Singer and preacher, Sonnie Badu, in mourning late evangelist ‘Apraku My Daughter’, said he received the news of the sad passing with shock and sadness.



Taking to Instagram, the preacher, who offered to help the evangelist after his viral video, said the sad news was not one he was expecting.

To him, it hurts much more, especially the same day he reached out and asked people to help him locate the former leader of King Jesus Evangelistic Ministry International in Kumasi.

He said it looked like his urge to help him after the viral video alerted people to go check on him since no one had heard from him for three days and when they did he had passed on.

However, in paying his tribute to the fallen evangelist, he asked for prayers for all preachers in the world who might be going through intense depression and other hardships in life.

Read the post below: