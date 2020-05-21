Monday, May 25, is to be observed as a statutory public holiday, the Interior Ministry has said.

The day marks the Eid-al-Fitr celebration by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.

The Interior Ministry in its statement said: “The general public is hereby notified that Sunday, 24th May, 2020, marks Eid-al-Fitr which is a Statutory Public Holiday.

“However, 24th May, 2020, falls on a Sunday and by Executive Instrument {E.I}, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, in accordance with section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, 2001 (601) has declared Monday, 25th May, 2020 as a Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country.”