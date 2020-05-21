

Deep throat sources close to late preacher ‘Apraku My Daughter’, have said he might have passed on over the weekend.



Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem on Thursday morning, Kofi Adomaa, a close friend of ‘Apraku My Daughter’ said information gathered showed he might have passed on on Sunday.



According to him, neighbours to the late preacher revealed that the last time they saw him was on Sunday evening.

READ ALSO:



This stands to reason that, the late preacher lay dead in his room for close to three days. His body was picked on Wednesday.



His dead body, according to him, was discovered by his daughter who had gone to the father’s place to tell him of the help United Kingdom-Ghanaian based singer and preacher, Sonnie Badu wanted to offer him after seeing a video of him drunk on social media.



Most Ghanaians have expressed shock at the demise of the Founder and Leader of King Jesus Evangelistic Ministry International, who rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s.