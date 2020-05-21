Gospel singer, Patience Nyarko has given reason for walking out of an interview when ‘rival’ Joe Mettle’s name came up.

The interview, which has since garnered some mixed reactions saw Patience spring out of Joy News’ Becky’s face when she was asked to sing Joe Mettle’s song, Bo Noo Ni.

The reason, she revealed in an interview with Okay FM, is that she felt provocated by the questions the interviewer asked, knowing very well there was bad blood between them.

“She was provoking me; her questions were one-sided. Why would u push an artiste to sing a competitor’s song. She also asked what category Bo Noo Ni belongs to,” she said.

Patience revealed she tolerated all the questions until she felt a walk-out is the only prevention from throwing jabs at the interviewer.

“She asked me all that but I tolerated her so I deserve a round of applause.To say something that will bring problems, I would rather walk out of the interview.”



