Renowned gospel musician ,Joe Mettle has opened up about the inspiration behind his song, Kadosh.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz with host Andy Dosty, Joe Mettle shared how his wife and newborn daughter significantly shaped his writing in music.

According to Joe Mettle, the birth of his daughter sparked a divine inspiration.

My daughter inspired me to write ‘Kadosh’ even before I got to know the meaning of the word – @jmettle. #DaybreakHitz pic.twitter.com/LqE6ow3K9W — Hitz 103.9 FM (@Hitz1039FM) June 20, 2024

When the Holy Spirit spoke to him about his child’s purity, he recalled, “Do you think this child is pure? And I said yes, her purity cannot be compared to mine and how Holy I am.”

Joe Mettle also revealed that he wrote the song without knowing the meaning of Kadosh, which he later discovered means “the Holiness of God”.

He also shared that the original voice note of the song features his baby’s sounds, adding a personal touch to the track.

The ‘Me Dan Wo’ singer also acknowledged his wife’s contribution to one of his songs, stating that she had valuable input despite not being released yet.

ALSO READ: