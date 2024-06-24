National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, has said the current government has no justification for their failure.

In his view, the Akufo-Addo government is the luckiest government.

He claimed that the NDC left substantial resources for the country, but the current administration mismanaged them.

“We left the NPP money for infrastructure and other developments, but they have squandered it. With all the expenditures they incurred, I wonder how they are accounting for that money,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday.

He noted that, when the NDC left power, they left behind a solid foundation.

Speaking on alternatives, Mr. Opare Addo said the NDC has solid ideas to take Ghanaians out of this mess and turn around the economy their our 24-hour economy plan.

“Where the economy is now is not good, and we need a paradigm shift,” he stated.

He also reacted to the unemployment rate, stating that it remained stable during the NDC administration but has escalated significantly under the NPP government.

“We are going to reset Ghana and build the Ghana that citizens desire.”

