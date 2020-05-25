An old video of Evangelist Emmanuel Apraku, popularly known as ‘Apraku My Daughter’, has surfaced on the internet and in it a man of God prophesied to the late pastor on how he’d die.

He told him blatantly that in a vision from God, he saw Pastor Apraku becoming an alcoholic who couldn’t survive the addiction, hence would die from liver and kidney failure.

The pastor, however, added that it was his friends who betrayed him in the past, adding that, God wants to give him a second chance if he turns back from his ways.

Reacting to the prophecy in front of the congregation, Pastor Apraku, in his affirmation, said two of his friends, who are pastors, had told him a similar message.

Additionally, Mr Apraku was heard in the video saying one of the pastors resided in America while the other lived in Lagos.

The Founder and Leader of King Jesus Evangelistic Ministry International, ‘Apraku My Daughter’ was found dead in his room on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 with the cause of death still unknown days after his ‘drunk video went viral.’