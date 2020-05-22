Mother of deceased preacher, ‘Apraku my Daughter’ has been recounting her son’s good deeds in his days of riches.

News of her son’s death, according to her, came as a shock likewise her entire family because they were not privy to any ailment affecting the famous preacher.

Madam Comfort Abena Serfour, as Apraku’s mother is called said her son was a generous person who would sacrifice his happiness for the comfort of others.

Being the first born, she added in a sorrowful tone, Apraku took very good care of his siblings and church members.

Speaking to Adom News‘ Odehyeeba Akwasi Donyina, the family head, Nana Tomy Diawuo said they suspect their kin died from frustration as a result of the mockery she fuffered from a video that made waves a day before his death.

Watch the video above for more on the interview with Apraku’s mother.