Singer Efya has opened up after Prophet Nigel Gaisie said she will die in no time if she doesn’t visit a spiritual leader to revert his prophecy.

According to the beautiful songstress, there is no way she will die anytime soon.

She wrote to her fans on Twitter, I will not die, since most of them got worried over a viral video of the man of God prophesying her death.

I WILL NOT DIE .. 🙏🏽 — EFYA (@EFYA_Nokturnal) August 3, 2020

Meanwhile, in another video, Efya was sighted by Adomonline.com praying with her mother Nana Adwoa Awindor, a filmmaker and celebrity host of the defunct television show ‘Greetings From Abroad.’

Additionally, some other family members, Efya described as uncles, were also seen with her prayer against the odds of her dying prematurely.

Ever since Prophet Nigel said he has seen Efya’s death in a vision God revealed to him one dawn, her fans have since been showing her undying love, with many of them praying for her to live longer then her fate.

This isn’t the first time that the Founder and Leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel will prophesy the death of a music star.

He had been captured in a tape prophesying the death of the late dancehall diva, Ebony Reigns, before her untimely motor accident.

