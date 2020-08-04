Zylofon Music, a subsidiary of Nana Appiah Mensah’s (NAM 1) Zylofon Group of Companies’, new signee, Tisha is currently having her fair share of trolls.

The trolls follow a grammatical error she made on twitter Tuesday morning, which is causing her to trend massively.

The singer took to Twitter to declare herself as the real queen of Ghana music, adding she is back to take her throne.

However, instead of throne, she wrote ‘thrown’, an error which has set tongues wagging.

Real queen is back! Taking back my thrown ! pic.twitter.com/J9SJjZJMOK — Tiisha (@Tiishabentil) August 4, 2020

Tweeps, who are currently enjoying part of the submission, have in various ways mocked her over the error.

Read some tweets below:

Tiisha Akrobeto pic.twitter.com/bKcMNtGMi0 — ABOA B҉ A҉ N҉ K҉ U҉ 😒🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@Aboa_Banku) August 4, 2020

As Tiisha see sey Akuffo Addo dey congratulate people naaa fast forward she want to sit on the thrown… Madam relax this is your thrown 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/Dgrzld2p1G — NO-TIME 💡🇬🇭 (@iamNotime) August 4, 2020

Yesterday Tiisha asked who Yaakubu was. today she is Trending😂😂😂😂. Make she drop the THROWN track for the culture😇🤞🏾 https://t.co/eUnygNfouO — OLDBOYY (@15slapssss) August 4, 2020

I mistakenly talk say i be Yakubu norrr Tiisha ein parent come bab me go jail, na the matter we still dey solve😂😂😂 — Levo Gh (@Levo68114084) August 4, 2020

Tiisha say “THROWN” Gyata Shoa too say “SOLDA BISCUIT” Ei Yakubu and Yakubuwaa ad3n😂😂😂 — Sb Orlando🇬🇭👻😇 (@gyaigyiimi) August 4, 2020

Tiisha deir, her English is perfect when she speaks it silently but when she opens her mouth p3, she couldn’t THROWN😩😂😂 — Hardest🐐👻 (@Strt_Dbee) August 4, 2020