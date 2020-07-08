Zylofon Music, a subsidiary of Nana Appiah Mensah’s (NAM 1) Zylofon Group of Companies, has signed a new artiste unto the record label.

As part of her welcome package, Tisha was presented with a Limousine to aid her daily movement; the very first signee to receive such a package.

The gesture has raised eyebrows among some Ghanaians and creditors who are yet to receive their monies from the defunct gold hub, Menzgold.

Responding to critics, Tisha said she is a great artiste and deserves everything the record label is doing for her, adding it is no big deal since anyone in her shoes would want such a treatment.

ALSO READ

When asked why other great artistes previously signed unto the label did not receive such, Tisha explained she is simply unique and it is a part of her branding process.

“I feel great because I am a great artiste so I really feel great about that (Limousine gift). I am not Kumi Guitar, I am not Becca…we’re all different individuals and I am unique so seeing this and not seeing it for others, I don’t think it’s a big deal”, she told Sammy Kay Media.