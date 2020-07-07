Video and photos of a third member of talented music duo, DopeNation, made up of twin brothers, B2 and Twist, have popped up.

This third member happens to be the mother of the duo with whom they have a strong family bond and connection with.

The duo born Michael Boafo (B2) and Tony Boafo, taking to Instagram, shared the visuals captioned “Finally welcome the third member of the Gang, Dope Nation.”

The duo donned choir robes as their mother rocked a kente ‘Kaba’ and slit with her shades as she displayed swag poses in a church auditorium

The vibrant looking woman, whose name they did not disclose at a point, was spotted dressing one of her beloved sons.

Watch the video and photos below: