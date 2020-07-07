Vice presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has been challenged to show her role in women’s empowerment in the country.

According to Minister for Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, she has not championed any gender rights advocacy as compared to most women in her party.

“Prof. Opoku-Agyemang when it comes to women rights in this country, she is invisible,” she said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Tuesday.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang was on Monday, July 6, 2020, outdoored as John Mahama’s running mate for the December elections.

Her selection was applauded by many, especially women groups who believe the NDC is finally seeing the light in the capabilities of women.

ALSO READ:

Others from the ruling New Patriotic Party described the appointment as tokenism and a last resort for Mr Mahama who had struggled for a partner for years.

In support, the Communications Minister said she could not endorse the Mahama/Naana Opoku-Agyemang ticket on principle.

She indicated that many women across the political divides have for years fought tirelessly for women and children’s rights in this country but Prof. Opoku-Agyemang is not one of them.

“You can easily mention former First Lady of the Republic, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, and some others in the NDC as shinning examples of female politicians who have contributed immensely to the advancement of women empowerment and inclusion in Ghana,” she said.

The Communications Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West constituency, is convinced her choice will not translate into votes for the NDC.

“Women’s numerical strength has to be translated into political power but I wish her well,” she stressed.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, however, appealed to her party members to focus more on the track record of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang and not her personality.