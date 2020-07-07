Actress Yvonne Nelson has taken another swipe at politicians for ‘forcing’ the Ghanaian public to go out in their numbers for the Voters’ Registration exercise.

Despite the increasing number of coronavirus cases, there have been records of citizens defying safety protocols in a bid to get their identification card.

Miss Nelson has kicked against this development and advised the masses to use ‘common sense’ rather than follow the dictates of ‘uncaring’ politicians.

She explained the registration will only endanger the lives of people who join crowded queues to register.

According to her, the elections, which succeed the registration, will not in any way change the lives of Ghanaians.