Ghanaian highlife musician, Emmanuel Nana Appiah Boateng, popularly known as Kontihene, has challenged singer Kwabena Kwabena to a drug test before summoning him in the court of law.

According to Kontihene, he is ready to prove that the ‘Bue Kwan’ hitmaker will not pass a drug test.

This isn’t the first time Kontihene has made this allegation. In response, Kwabena Kwabena, said he will take legal action against his former label boss, Kontihene for defaming his brand.

MORE:

Kontihene, in his latest interview with blogger Zionfelix, said he would rather they have a drug test before they appear before a judge in the courtroom.