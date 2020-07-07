The past few weeks have been filled with horror for flamboyant Nigerian man, Ramon Olorunwa Abass popularly known as Ray Hushpuppi, following his arrest by the Dubai Police and extradition to the United States (US).

Hushpuppi is currently being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre (MCC) in Chicago and out of curiosity many are wondering what the holding facility looks like.

According to the description on the official website of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the correctional facility was established in 1930 for the purpose of providing progressive and humane care for federal inmates.

The MCC has a mix of male and female offenders with the total number of inmates currently at 567.

At the moment, all visits to the prison have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out photos below:

Checkout photos of US prison where alleged fraudster Hushpuppi is being held

Hushpuppi made his first appearance in court last Friday in Chicago, following his extradition from the United Arab Emirates.

The alleged internet fraudster is expected to be transferred to Los Angeles in the weeks ahead.