A video on social media has captured moments Hushpuppi vowed to dedicate his life to Christ through a gospel song while taking his bath.

The video surfaces days after the big money spender was arrested in Dubai, alongside one Mr Woodbery and several others, by Interpol and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) in Dubai.

The video spotted him bathing inside a swimming pool in his Versace apartment as he happily sang the ‘I have decided to follow Jesus’ tune.

Hushpuppi has dominated headlines for allegedly scamming 1.9M people for $435M including fraudulent pay cheques.

Dubai Police have described the arrest of Hushpuppi and his gang as their biggest achievement.

Watch the video below: