Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is known to be great in many departments on the pitch but not the same can be said about his dressing, sometimes.

The Portugal superstar, considered one of the greatest ever to play the game, has been in the media for rocking some of the most expensive pieces of attire known in the fashion world today.

As far as dressing is concerned, the former Real Madrid marksman is quite simply free-spirited.

This was exhibited once again on Saturday, June 27 when he shared a photo of himself in some Louis Vutton wear which did not necessarily go down well with his teammates.

The 35-year old rocked a Hawaiian shirt valued at around £655 and matched it with some board shorts which, according to Sunsport, cost around £600.

“Starting the weekend with a good vibe and a good style,” Ronaldo captioned the photo.

To say the outfit was screaming with colour would be an understatement.

Typically, ardent Ronaldo fans see no wrong in the footballer whatsoever but that was not the case with some of his teammates who “tackled” him mercilessly in the comment section.

Defender Medhi Amine El Mouttaqi Benatia was among the first to react in savage fashion as he dismissed his superstar teammate’s fashion sense.

“Come and bro, good style I don’t know,” Benatia wrote.

Another defender, Leonardo Bonucci also joined in by sharing several laughing emojis along with the caption “Unbelievable”.

Retired midfielder Marchisio also saw the hilarious side of the entire outfit.

Checkout reactions below: