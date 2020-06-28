Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has taken to her social media page with a piece of heartbreaking information to her fans and followers.

The movie star, in a post shared on her official Instagram page, disclosed that she had lost an acquaintance and a close friend to the Coronavirus pandemic within 24 hours.

The actress told her followers to take note and understand that the Coronavirus pandemic is not a myth.

According to her, it is real.

She wrote: Lost an acquaintance yesterday, lost another just now…Covid-19 isn’t on break guys, it ain’t no myth, sh*t is fucking real.

Upon sharing the sad news, fans and colleagues flooded her comment section with messages.

Read what some of them had to say below:

ubifranklintriplemg: “And some people are still fooling around, posting that coronavirus is not real. Stay safe guys.”

realwarripikin: “Awww My sister am so sorry to hear this.”

ugezujugezu: “It is not a myth my love. It is indeed real. @tontolet Sorry for your loss.”

urielagu: “Oh God when is everything going to be this normal in this country.”

veeveerich: “May God comfort and console you and the family. Please accept my sympathy.”

barjezie: “So sad to hear…my condolences to the bereaved family.”

ugochidesmond: “So sad sorry for your loss this is real no jokes y’all stay safe.”

_officialnonsodobi: “May their souls rest in perfect peace.”

Barely a week ago, the actress expressed sadness on social media after losing some people who are dear to her heart to the pandemic.

She disclosed that she had lost seven people in just two days. She added that her heart is heavy as she does not even know what to say to her lovers.