Former Ghana international, Odartey Lamptey, has praised Jordan Ayew for his performance this season but says the striker has a lot in him to offer.

The Black Stars striker is enjoying an impressive season in England, scoring nine goals in 30 games for Crystal Palace. He is the club’s top scorer.

Last weekend, he scored his 25th goal in the Premier League to become Ghana’s all-time top scorer in the history of the competition, breaking the record set by legendary striker Tony Yeboah.

His recent achievement did not come as a surprise to Mr Lamptey, who during his playing career played for Aston Villa, because he is fully aware of the enormous talent he possesses.

Odartey Lamptey

“I said it six years ago that Jordan may be the next Tony Yeboah and step in Asamoah Gyan’s shoes,” Odartey said on Saturday’s Joy Sports Link.

The 28-year-old started his career in England with Aston Villa. He arrived at the club in 2015 from French side Lorient in the summer of 2015.

READ ALSO

According to Mr Lamptey, the club made contact with him before paying a reported 8 million pounds for the striker.

“When he was going to England, Villa called me to ask me certain things about him and I told them his height is his qualities,” he revealed.

Unfortunately, the striker did not enjoy a good time at Villa Park and was transferred to Swansea City in 2017.

He proved himself at Swansea especially in the 2018/19 when he finished as the club’s top scorer with nine goals.

Although Swansea failed to survive as they were relegated, Crystal Palace were impressed and signed him in 2019.

“I was surprised that they [Aston Villa] didn’t take him permanently but I am sure we are yet to see the best of Jordan. I saw him playing when he was a child and I know what he is capable of,” he said.

He expressed sadness about the current performance of his former club, Aston Villa.

They are currently in a relegation battle (19th) with seven games to go but the 45-year-old believes that the Lions will bounce back.

“I am sure that they made some decisions that were not good. I am sure they will correct their mistakes. They will learn their lessons and come back strongly.”

He played for Villa between 1994 and 1995.