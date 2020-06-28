Former Black Stars midfielder, Nii Odartey Lamptey, has insisted Abedi Pele’s absence in the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations finals cost Ghana.

Ghana lost to Ivory Coast on penalty shootout.

Abedi missed the game through suspension after he was yellow-carded in the semi-finals game against Nigeria.

Many have said that he was the missing link in the Black Stars team for the final and Odartey, who was part of the squad, supports that assertion.

“I was dying to play with Abedi Pele, he was an African Footballer of the Year and was like a genius, we missed him in the 1992 AFCON final and it was a big blow to us; if Abedi was part of the squad we would have beaten Ivory Coast and won the trophy,” he told Joy Sports.

The Black Stars lost 11-10 on penalties against the Elephants in Senegal, which hosted the tournament.

Abedi Pele Ayew bagged three goals in the tournament and won the best player of the tournament.

The last time Ghana won the Afcon trophy was in 1982.