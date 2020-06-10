Actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to Instagram to share some photos of herself to celebrate her 35th birthday.

Captioning one of the posts, the mother of one said she does not take being alive for granted, adding that she is grateful for all the love she has.

She said God has helped turn her darkness into light and laughter into tears.

“Super grateful for life, Light and Love… I’m in Awe of Your GLORY…You Indeed have given me The LIFE STYLE OF A KING,” she wrote.

She asked her fans and followers to help her thank God for his “Goodness and Mercies.”

The actress is also celebrating her birthday with six cakes.