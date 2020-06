Fresh mother in Kumawood, Tracey Boakye, has stunned her fans with a new photo looking younger and slimmer.

The actress, who is known for her voluptuous body, appears to have lost weight after the birth of her daughter, her second child.

She wore a peach dress with shoes, with a mauve bag to match.

READ ALSO:

She sat comfortably in her room where the photo was supposedly taken. Her fans have noted her weight loss and have praised her for that.