Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have agreed on financial terms for two fights, promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed.

An undisputed world heavyweight title fight between the two British champions has been on the cards for years, but for one reason or another, a bout has failed to materialise.

However, that looks set to change, with Joshua’s promoter Hearn admitting two meetings are on the horizon – two fights which could end a much-talked-about debate as to who really is Britain’s best heavyweight since Lennox Lewis.

“We’re making great progress,” Joshua’s promoter Hearn told Sky Sports. “There is still a lot to overcome. We are looking at venues and dates.



“We have the Dillian Whyte mandatory which is due before this fight. It’s fair to say [Joshua and Fury] are in agreement regarding the financial terms of the fight.



“A lot to overcome in the meantime. We’re moving in the right direction. I’m confident that both guys have given their blessing for the fight to go ahead.”

Anthony Joshua holds the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO world heavyweight title belts.

Meanwhile, back in February, Fury produced a sensational performance to stop Deontay Wilder in the seventh round in their rematch to win the WBC world title.