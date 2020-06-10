Former President John Mahama has vowed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not accept any electoral result they deemed flawed.

The flagbearer of the NDC said this in reference to the controversies surrounding the compilation of a new Voters Register.

He said the conduct of the Electoral Commission (EC) threatens the rights of eligible Ghanaian voters.

“As a party, we have participated in every election in the 4th Republic and we have a history of accepting the results of elections whenever we have believed in the integrity of the poll.

“As the leader of the NDC, I wish to serve notice that we shall do all in our part to make sure that the country remains peaceful and that the electoral process proceeds smoothly. But, let nobody assume that we will accept the results of a flawed election,” he said.

He made these remarks at a flag-raising ceremony on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, to commemorate the NDC’s 28th anniversary.

Meanwhile, the NDC has dragged the EC to court over the compilation which has been scheduled for June 30, 2020, ahead of the 2020 general election.

The party argued in its suit that the EC lacks the power to carry out its plans because it can only “compile a register of voters only once, and thereafter revise it periodically, as may be determined by law.”

The NDC in its case is also praying the court to declare as illegal the decision of the EC not to use the old voter identity cards as proof of Ghanaian identity for the compilation of the new register.