Former President Jerry Rawlings has called for more consultations as the Electoral Commission (EC) prepares to compile a new voters register for the December general elections.

In his view, engaging all stakeholders for a peaceful resolution of the issue will prevent “unnecessary suspicion”.

Mr Rawlings made the comment at the 41st anniversary of the June 4 uprising in Accra when the EC has already done a pilot of the new registration.

Some opposition political parties led by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have vowed to stop the EC from compiling the new electoral roll.

But, Mr Rawlings is certain a dialogue with the opposition party is very important for a peaceful election.

“The debate surrounding the new voter register must be thoroughly examined so we do not undermine the successes we have chalked so far as a nation,” he stated.

The former President also underscored the need for the political parties to also respect the constitutional mandate of the EC.

“While we work towards perfecting our electoral process, I urge you all to pursue and sustain our uniqueness as a country in the democratization process. As we inch towards November let us ensure that the institutional processes are transparent and beyond blemish” Mr Rawlings added.