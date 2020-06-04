American actress Gabrielle Union is the kind of stepmom kids wish they had.

The proud mother was delighted by her brave transgender daughter Zaya Wade.

The actress and her husband Dwyane Wade penned down a beautiful message on social media to celebrate her as she transition to a teenager.

She clocked 13 and her parents could not help but gush over how strong, brave, resolute and beautiful she was for owning her truth.

Actress Gabrielle Union explains idea behind her daughter’s name

The ‘Being Mary Jane’ cast member and her better half want their daughter to feel acknowledged and appreciated on her big day.

Basketball player Mr Wade said he loves waking up to their daughter’s bright smile which is one of life’s greatest gifts he has ever received.

“I want to take this moment to acknowledge you Zaya on your 13th birthday. I have woken up every day this week with low energy and not a lot of faith in people. But waking up and watching you smile, watching you walk in your truth and live your life your way is one of the greatest gifts I have been able to experience in my life,” he said.

He congratulated the teenager on staying steadfast in her quest for freedom and acceptance despite the harsh social climate in the United States.

Mr Wade promised to stand by his little girl’s side for the rest of her life.