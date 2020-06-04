American actress Gabrielle Union is the kind of stepmom kids wish they had.
The proud mother was delighted by her brave transgender daughter Zaya Wade.
The actress and her husband Dwyane Wade penned down a beautiful message on social media to celebrate her as she transition to a teenager.
She clocked 13 and her parents could not help but gush over how strong, brave, resolute and beautiful she was for owning her truth.
Actress Gabrielle Union explains idea behind her daughter’s name
The ‘Being Mary Jane’ cast member and her better half want their daughter to feel acknowledged and appreciated on her big day.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday baby!!! I can’t believe you are 13!! @zayawade you are such an inspiration and motivation to get my butt up everyday and fight. When I’m weary, frustrated, full of rage, I see your face and your joy and you living your best life and I want that for all of us. I love you sooooo much kid!! Enjoy this day and everyday knowing you are loved, protected, respected, admired and celebrated. ♥️♥️♥️♥️
Basketball player Mr Wade said he loves waking up to their daughter’s bright smile which is one of life’s greatest gifts he has ever received.
“I want to take this moment to acknowledge you Zaya on your 13th birthday. I have woken up every day this week with low energy and not a lot of faith in people. But waking up and watching you smile, watching you walk in your truth and live your life your way is one of the greatest gifts I have been able to experience in my life,” he said.
He congratulated the teenager on staying steadfast in her quest for freedom and acceptance despite the harsh social climate in the United States.
Mr Wade promised to stand by his little girl’s side for the rest of her life.
View this post on Instagram
I wanna take this moment to acknowledge you Zaya on your 13th birthday‼️ I’ve woken up every day this week with low energy and not a lot of faith in people. But waking up and watching you smile, watching you walk in your truth and live your life your way is one of the greatest gifts I’ve been able to experience in my life. In a world where the color of your skin is deemed a threat you continue to be the bravest person I know and I’m gonna stand by your side until there isn’t anymore standing left to do. I love you more than words can articulate. I hope you feel all of my love today and everyday of your life. You’re Bold, You’re courageous, You are Zaya. Happy Birthday we LOVE you‼️